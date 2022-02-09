(Creston) -- The future of the Creston School District's facilities are at stake in a major bond issue vote early next month.
March 1st is the date for patrons to decide on two questions in a special referendum. Question asks voters to approve a $24.9 million bond issue for proposed expansion and renovation projects at the elementary and high school facilities. The second question concerns a 25-year revenue purpose statement allowing the district to borrow against future SAVE revenue to support education and facilities. Both questions are key to meeting the total project cost of $42.9 million. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Creston School Superintendent Deron Stender says one component involves construction of an early elementary addition onto the existing elementary facility. Stender says the move will allow the district to retire the current preschool building located a mile away from the elementary building.
"It kind of makes sense," said Stender, "if we can build brand new, and be located in one center, have one hub for the school district, so parents are going to one spot, instead of two or three, and still allow us for continuity in terms of that instruction, and individualized spaces for our preschool, and we can save a quarter-of-a-million dollars, that seems like a smart decision and a wise investment going forward, because those resources can go to instruction, and support our students and our staff."
Proceeds from the referendum would also cover construction of new performing arts and athletic facilities--including a new competitive gym--onto Creston High School, which was built in 1989. Stender says the gym was first proposed five years ago.
"A competitive gymnasium was identified back in 2017 as one of the top 10 projects the district wanted to complete," he said. "That's just been deferred, deferred, deferred, and that rolls into this project. But, the performing arts piece allows us to redesign and renovate our existing spaces, so they reflect something of a modern age performing arts center, versus something that was designed 20-30 years ago."
Original plans called for moving middle school students to the high school. But, Stender says that portion of the facilities plan was scrapped following public feedback for keeping 7th and 8th graders where they are.
"They listened to the people, and they said, 'we heard a lot of parents really concerned about our middle school kids up with the high school kids,'" said Stender. "We'd rather keep this space located down at the middle school, as it currently exists."
Though the bond issue won't raise taxes for Creston residents, Prescott residents will see an $2.40 increase in their school tax levy. The bond issue needs a 60% supermajority in order to pass, while the revenue purpose statement requires a 50% majority. You can hear the full interview with Deron Stender here: