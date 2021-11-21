(Creston) -- Two people were injured when a car struck a house in Creston early Sunday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred near the intersection of North Lincoln and West Mills Streets shortly after 2 a.m. Authorities say a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am driven by 34-year-old Matthew Ryan Cross of Creston was southbound on Lincoln Street at an excessive rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Cross' vehicle then exited the road to the left, traveled through a yard and struck a house at 926 Mills Street before coming to rest on its top.
Cross and a passenger, 25-year-old Shawn M. Wesbrook of Litchfield, Illinois, were temporarily pinned inside the vehicle. After being extricated, Cross was flown via Mercy One Helicopter to Des Moines Mercy Hospital. Wesbrook was taken by Union County EMS to Greater Regional Health Center in Creston.
Authorities say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the accident. Charges are pending the outcome of an investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office and Creston Police assisted the patrol at the scene.