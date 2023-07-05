(Creston) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Creston early Wednesday afternoon.
The Creston Police Department says the accident occurred near the intersection of Osage Street-Pole Road and U.S. Highway 34 shortly before 2:30 p.m. Authorities say a 2023 Chrysler Voyager, driven by 42-year-old Matthew Jordan of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was westbound on Highway 34 when a 2004 Nissan, driven by 19-year-old Jaxayra Arleth of Osceola, that was stopped at a sign on Osage Street entered the intersection with Highway 34. Police say the Chrysler could not avoid the Nissan and struck the vehicle. Authorities say the driver of the Nissan stated their was a vehicle in the turning lane and they could not see the oncoming traffic.
Two unnamed passengers in the truck bed of the Nissan were taken by ambulance to the Greater Regional Medical Center for their injuries. No other injuries were reported. Police say Arleth was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability in an accident and failed to yield to the right of way to the Chrysler.