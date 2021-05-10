(Creston) -- Two suspects were arrested within hours of each other on drug charges in Creston over the weekend.
Creston Police say 52-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan of Creston was arrested late Sunday evening in the 800 block of West Taylor Street for possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, 3rd offense. Dugan is being held in the Union County Jail on $10,300 bond.
Two hours later, 44-year-old Kari Lynn Wilkinson of Red Oak was arrested at the same location for possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense. Wilkinson was released from the county jail on $2,300 bond.