(Undated) -- Voters in two KMAland school districts Tuesday decide the fate of some major facilities projects.
Special elections are set in the Creston and Logan-Magnolia School Districts on bond issue referendums. Two questions are on the special election ballot for Creston district voters. One proposal calls for a $24.9 million bond issue for proposed expansion and renovation projects at the elementary and high school facilities. The second question concerns a 25-year revenue purpose statement allowing the district to borrow against future SAVE revenue to support education and facilities. Both questions are necessary in order to meet the total project cost of $42.9 million. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Creston School Superintendent Deron Stender says construction of an early childhood addition onto the existing elementary facility would allow the district to retire its existing preschool building.
"We had two advisory committees that were made up of community members and citizens that looked at this over the last three years," said Stender. "One of the major questions was, do we retire an existing building that we have, or do we look at expanding our space onto a location that already exists? Our early childhood center right now is roughly a mile away from the elementary center. So, we have staff that go back and forth, and when we have that happening, we lose time in terms of instruction."
Also proposed is construction of new performing arts and athletic facilities--including a new competitive gym--onto Creston High School, which was built in 1989. Stender says the gym was first proposed five years ago.
"A competitive gymnasium was identified back in 2017 as one of the top 10 projects the district wanted to complete," he said. "That's just been deferred, deferred, deferred, and that rolls into this project. But, the performing arts piece allows us to redesign and renovate our existing spaces, so they reflect something of a modern age performing arts center, versus something that was designed 20-30 years ago."
The bond issue needs a 60% supermajority in order to pass, while the revenue purpose statement requires a 50% majority. Polls are open in seven locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, voters in the Logan-Magnolia School District must decide on an $8.4 million bond issue for additions at the elementary and junior/senior high school building. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" recently, Logan-Magnolia Superintendent Tom Ridder says bond proceeds would be used for additional elementary and high school classrooms. Ridder says the move allows for smaller class sizes in lower grade levels.
"For example, in the second grade right now, we have 27 kids in one classroom and then we have 26 kids in the other classroom, and we think that we should try to reach the goal of getting less than 20 kids in each section of our elementary," Ridder explained. "This addition would give us that, we would be adding three more classrooms which would allow us to have three sections per every grade in the elementary."
Ridder says the district also proposes construction of a new gym holding up to 1,200 people. He says the new gym would also be built to serve as a tornado shelter for students and staff. The 60% supermajority is necessary for the bond issue to pass. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Logan Community Center.