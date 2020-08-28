(Creston) -- A Creston man faces drug and weapons charges following his arrest Thursday.
The Creston Police Department says officers arrested 34-year-old Michael Edward Baker near the intersection of Jefferson and Sumner around 10 p.m. Baker was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of controlled substance -- third or subsequent offense -- driving while suspended, failure to affix drug stamp and carrying weapons.
Baker is being held in the Union County Jail on $22,300 bond.