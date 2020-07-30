(Macksburg) -- A Creston man faces first-degree murder charges in the death of a Des Moines man in Madison County.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 41-year-old Gerald Parker Wednesday on one count of first-degree murder for the murder of Jonathan Hoffman of Des Moines. Authorities say that on July 21st, a delivery driver found Hoffman face down in the intersection of Macksburg Road and Grandview Lane, east of Macksburg. He was dead from a gunshot wound.
Parker is being held in the Madison County Jail. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.