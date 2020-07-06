(Creston) -- A Creston man faces numerous charges following a traffic stop over the weekend.
Creston Police say 44-year-old Jeremiah Lee David Parcher was arrested Friday evening in the 400 block of New York Avenue on a Union County warrant for driving while barred and leaving the scene of an accident. He was released on a promise to appear in court. Parcher was later charged with two counts of possession of an incendiary device. Parcher was released from the Union County Jail after posting $20,000 bond.