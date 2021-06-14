(Creston) -- A Creston man was apprehended over the weekend on numerous charges in Missouri.
Creston Police say 26-year-old Casey Scott Welch was arrested late Friday afternoon at his residence on five Livingston County, Missouri warrants for failure to appear on the original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, an unspecified felony charge, possession of drug paraphernalia with a prior drug offense, DWI and driving while revoked.
Welch is being held in the Union County Jail on bonds totaling $26,700. He awaits extradition to Missouri.