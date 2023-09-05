(Creston) -- A Creston man faces multiple charges following his arrest early Sunday morning.
The Creston Police Department says 43-year-old Ryan Wayne Feldhacker was arrested shortly before 2:30 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance marijuana, 1st offense, driving while suspended, and OWI, 1st offense. Authorities say the arrest occurred at the intersection of Elm and Page Streets in Creston.
Feldhacker was taken to the Union County Jail and later released after posting $1,000 cash or surety bond.