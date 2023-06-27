(Creston) -- A Creston man faces multiple charges following his arrest Monday.
The Creston Police Department says 23-year-old Anthony Joseph Perry was arrested around 11:45 a.m. for 2nd degree attempted burglary, weapon or explosive, animal torture, and going armed with intent. Authorities say the arrest occurred at the Creston/Union County Law Enforcement Center.
Additionally, police say Perry was later charged just before 1 p.m. with 3rd degree theft.
Perry is being held at the Union County Jail on $19,000 cash or surety bond.