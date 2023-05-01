(Creston) -- A Creston man faces several charges following his arrest over the weekend.
The Creston Police Department says 27-year-old Christopher Thomas White was arrested shortly after 12:15 a.m. Saturday for 2nd degree theft of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree attempted burglary, driving while revoked, public intoxication, and operating while intoxicated, 3rd offense. Authorities say White's arrest occurred at the Union County Law Enforcement Center.
White was taken to the Union County Jail and held on $12,000 cash or surety bond.