(Creston) -- A Creston man was booked on multiple Union County warrants Monday evening.

The Creston Police Department says 22-year-old Breck Nathaniel Loe was arrested shortly before 5:30 p.m. on two Union County warrants for violation of a no contact/protective order, contempt, and failure to appear on the original charge of domestic abuse assault -- injury or mental illness 1st offense. Authorities say the arrest occurred at the Creston/Union County Law Enforcement Center.

Loe is being held at the Union County Jail on $1,300 cash only bond.

