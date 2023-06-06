(Creston) -- A Creston man was booked on multiple Union County warrants Monday evening.
The Creston Police Department says 22-year-old Breck Nathaniel Loe was arrested shortly before 5:30 p.m. on two Union County warrants for violation of a no contact/protective order, contempt, and failure to appear on the original charge of domestic abuse assault -- injury or mental illness 1st offense. Authorities say the arrest occurred at the Creston/Union County Law Enforcement Center.
Loe is being held at the Union County Jail on $1,300 cash only bond.