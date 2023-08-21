(Creston) -- A Creston man was booked on a pair of warrants in Union County Sunday night.
The Creston Police Department says 36-year-old Brandon Hurshel Whitfield was arrested shortly before 8:40 p.m. on two Union County warrants including one for violation of probation on the original charge of domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor, and a second for violation of probation on the original charge of eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say the arrest occurred at 813 North Sycamore in Creston.
Whitfield was taken to the Union County Jail and held without bond.