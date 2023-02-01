Jamie Torres
(Creston) -- A suspect faces several drug-related charges following their arrest in Creston Tuesday evening.

The Creston Police Department says 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston was arrested around 7:30 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, conspire with intent to manufacture or deliver other schedule I, II, or III drugs, failure to affix a drug tax stamp -- 42.5 grams or more -- and attach a used drug tax stamp -- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire with intent to deliver false marijuana under 50 kilograms.

Torres was taken to the Union County Jail and is being held on $27,000 cash or surety bond.

