(Creston) -- A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in Creston late Monday morning.
Creston Police say 22-year-old Kane Allen Michael Farlow of Creston was arrested in the 1000 block of Cottonwood Street for operating a vehicle without owners consent and driving while barred. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at Farlow's residence. Following the search, the suspect faced additional charges of possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Farlow is being held in the Union County Jail on $6,300 bond.
Creston Police also posted two drug arrests early Tuesday morning. Police say 26-year-old Anna Marie Wilson of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense, and possession of paraphernalia. Wilson is being held in the county jail on $1,300 bond. Also arrested was 24-year-old Zackery Paul Scheel of Creston for possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense. Scheel was released from custody after posting $1,000 bond.