(Creston) -- A suspect is charged with purchasing or possessing child porn in Creston.
Creston Police say 45-year-old Lance Christopher England was arrested early Wednesday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a county warrant for the purchase or possession of a depiction of a minor in a sexual act--1st offense. England was released from the county jail after posting $2,000 bond.
In an unrelated note, a Gravity man is charged with a sex offender registration violation. 35-year-old Charlie Brown was arrested early Tuesday evening, then released from the Union County Jail on $2,000 bond.