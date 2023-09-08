(Creston) -- A Creston man is accused of shooting at a local residence earlier this summer.
Creston Police say 22-year-old Jaden Justus Loe was arrested Thursday on a Union County warrant for going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm with property damage and 2nd degree criminal mischief. Loe is charged in connection with a June 14th incident, in which several rounds were fired at a Creston residence. Several spent shell casings were recovered from the scene, and send to the State DCI Lab for analysis.
Loe bonded out of custody from the Union County Jail. Additional charges are pending as a result of the incident.