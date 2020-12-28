(Creston) -- A Creston man faces numerous drug charges and a failure to appear charge following his arrest Saturday evening.
The Creston Police Department says officers arrested 26-year-old Patrick Riley Iiams at the intersection of Mills and North streets around 11:30 p.m. Iiams was arrested on a Union County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic abuse assault -- causing injury or mental illness. He was also arrested for possession of marijuana -- first offense -- and possession of methamphetamine -- first offense.
Iiams was taken to the Union County Jail on $3,000 bond.