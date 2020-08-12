(Creston) -- A Creston man faces numerous charges after crashing into a utility pole Tuesday.
The Creston Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of Kirby, Russell and South Lincoln streets around 1:10 p.m. Authorities say 53-year-old Joel Allen Weeks was driving a 1993 Ford Ranger south at the intersection, attempting to make a left turn when he struck a telephone pole. Authorities say Weeks walked away from the scene.
A short time later, officers located Weeks two blocks east of the accident. Following an investigation, he was charged with OWI -- third offense -- driving while barred, registration violation and failure to maintain control.