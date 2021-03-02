(Creston) -- A suspect faces drug charges in Creston.
Creston Police say 24-year-old Tristan Ray Lehman was arrested early Monday afternoon at the intersection of Livingston and Fremont Streets for possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, second offense. Lehman was released from the Union County Jail on $1,000 bond.
In an unrelated note, police also arrested 36-year-old Dusty Levi Champlin of Creston was arrested late Monday morning at the intersection of Livingston Street and Sumner Avenue for driving while barred. Champlin was released from the county jail after posting $2,000 bond.