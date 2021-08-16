(Creston) -- After a nearly two-month long investigation into the disappearance and death of 58-year-old Timothy Fetcher, law enforcement have placed charges against his brother.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety reports the arrest of 43-year-old Dustin Seley of Creston being charged with one count of murder in the first degree. Seley was taken into custody at the Union County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges. Custody of Seley was then transferred to the Adair County Sheriff's office, where he will be held for the murder charge.
The arrest follows an investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation, the Creston Police Department, the Union County Sheriff's Office, and the Adair County Sheriff's Office, and an autopsy by the Office of the State Medical Examiner. Fetcher was initially reported missing in mid-June and his body was discovered along a rural Adair County road in early July.