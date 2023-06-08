(Creston) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle collision in Union County Wednesday evening.
The Union County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred shortly before 6:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 34. Authorities say deputies discovered a Kawasaki motorcycle in the south ditch of Highway 34 and went to check on the driver. Upon further investigation, the Sheriff's Office says the motorcycle, driven by 20-year-old Hunter Larry Walter of Creston, was eastbound on Highway 34 when it attempted to slow down leaving a long skid mark and ran into the back of an eastbound Chevy Cobalt, driven by 25-year-old Fulton Sinclare Abraham of Murray. Authorities say Walter was ejected from the motorcycle and slid on the road before coming to rest.
Walter was taken by ambulance to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston for his injuries.