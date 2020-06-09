(Creston) — A Creston man was injured in a crash Friday.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a wreck around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of 170th Street and Port Road just west of Creston. An investigation showed 20-year-old Joshua Orin Cox of Redding was driving a 2011 Jeep Liberty west on 170th Street when he was distracted by his phone GPS and falling packages in his vehicle after hitting a bump.
Authorities say Cox attempted a left-hand turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Dylan Daniel Meggison of Creston. Meggison put his motorcycle into a skid and collided with the Cox vehicle.
Meggison was taken to Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston with undisclosed injuries. Cox was issued a citation for making an unsafe turn.