(KMAland) -- A Creston man died in a single car accident on Interstate 35 Tuesday.
Tyrell Miller, 31, was driving southbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near mile marker 31 in Clarke County just after 2:00 PM. According to the report from the Iowa State Patrol, Miller was driving erratically when the vehicle left the roadway to the right before re-entering and crossing over the southbound lanes and entering the east ditch.
The vehicle rolled and impacted trees before coming to rest on its passenger side with Miller partially ejected. Miller was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the state medical examiner by Clarke County EMS.