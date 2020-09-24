(Creston) -- A Creston man was killed in a crash Wednesday.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to the crash on Highway 34 one mile west of Creston around 11:50 p.m. Authorities say a 2006 Chevy Impala driven by 25-year-old Todd M. Murray of Creston crossed the centerline for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a 2021 Kenworth Semi driven by 42-year-old William J. Caraway of Bondurant head-on.
Murray was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny. Caraway was uninjured.