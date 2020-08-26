(Creston) -- A Creston man was killed in a crash south of town Tuesday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Richard W. Starlin was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle northbound on High and Dry Road south of 205th Street around 8:30 p.m. The patrol says the motorcycle crested a hill and came up on a Toyota Tacoma driven by 52-year-old Thaddeus M. Sickels of Creston that was traveling at a slower rate of speed.
The patrol says Starlin hit his brakes, but struck the truck, causing the motorcycle to skid to a stop. Starlin was pronounced dead at the scene. Sickels was uninjured.