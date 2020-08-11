(Corning) -- A Creston man was killed in a single vehicle crash over the weekend in Adams County.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to the wreck around 11:50 a.m. Saturday northeast of Lake Icaria. The patrol says 33-year-old Michael Dean Boles was driving a 2018 Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle northbound on Corning Carl Road near 150th Street.
The patrol says Boles -- for unknown reasons -- went off the road, entered the east ditch and came to rest in a field. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says the crash is still under investigation.