(Undated) -- A Union County native who performed the haunting theme from a 1990's TV show died over the weekend.
Julee Cruise, whose singing, songwriting and acting careers spanned four decades, died Friday of a reported suicide in Pittsfield, Massachusetts at the age of 65. Born in Creston in 1956, Cruise studied the French horn at Drake University, and performed as a singer and actress in Minneapolis with the Children's Theater Company. She later moved to New York City to appear in stage productions. In 1990, producer David Lynch selected her to perform the song, "Falling"--the theme song from hit TV series, "Twin Peaks." Earning a gold record, the song reached number 11 on the Billboard modern charts. Cruise also appeared as a singer on the program--a role she repeated in the 1992 TV sequel: "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me," and in "Twin Peaks: the Return" in 2017.
In 1992, she filled in for Cindy Wilson as a touring member of the B-52s. In addition to recording four albums, Cruise also made scores of concert appearances, and performed on "Saturday Night Live." Cruise announced her retirement from performing in a 2018 Facebook post, citing her bout with systemic lupus. In a statement released following her death, Cruise's husband of 34 years, Edward Gwinnan, said she "left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace."