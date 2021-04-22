Creston Police

(Creston) -- Three Creston residents were arrested Wednesday on warrants from other agencies.

The Creston Police Department says officers arrested 33-year-old Samantha Diane Meek and 35-year-old Skylar Allen Rufenacht, Sr. around 4:10 p.m. Authorities also arrested 38-year-old Nicki Renee Jones around 10:30 p.m. All three were arrested on warrants from an outside agency, while Meek and Rufenacht were also charged with violation of a protective order.

All three suspects were taken to jail -- Rufenacht to Union County and the other two suspects to Adams County.

