(Creston) -- Creston Police report the arrest of a suspect on multiple drug charges.
According to the Creston Police Department, officers arrested 32-year-old Kayla Sue Hoffman around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Sumner Avenue. Hoffman was arrested following a search by K9 Baxo. She was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and driving while suspended.
She was taken to the Union County Jail and then transferred to the custody of Adams County on $2,900 cash or surety bond.