Creston Police

(Creston) -- Creston Police made numerous arrests over the weekend.

The department's report is published here:

Download PDF Creston Police Report I 119202
Download PDF Creston Police Report II 1192020

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.