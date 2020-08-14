(Creston) -- Creston Police reported at least three arrests Thursday.
Details are included in the police department's latest report:
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 12:00 pm
(Creston) -- Creston Police reported at least three arrests Thursday.
Details are included in the police department's latest report:
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.