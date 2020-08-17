(Creston) -- Some drug-related arrests took place in Creston over the weekend.
Creston Police say 32-year-old Marrell Curtis Beaman of Creston was arrested early Saturday morning in the 600 block of Grand Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana--3rd or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Beaman was released from the Union County Jail on a promise to appear.
In an unrelated incident, police also arrested 41-year-old Crystal Marie Mack of Creston late Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Montgomery and Oak Streets for OWI 2nd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance--2nd offense, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, deliver or manufacture. She is being held in the Adams County Jail on $20,000 bond.