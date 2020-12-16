(Creston) -- Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate investigations in Creston Tuesday evening.
Creston Police say 44-year-old Joel Richard Gross of Creston was arrested at the intersection of Townline and Cherry Streets on a Union County warrant for unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He was also charged with 3rd degree theft. Gross is being held in the Union County Jail on $2,000 bond.
Police also arrested 28-year-old Rogelio Olivera Martinez of Creston at his residence for violation of a protection order, and possession with intent to steel or manufacture more than five grams. Martinez is being held in the Union County Jail, awaiting a bond hearing.