(Creston) -- Creston Police had its hands full with arrests over the weekend.
Police say 27-year-old Brandon Scott Lawrence of Creston was arrested early Sunday morning at the intersection of Monroe and Maple Streets on a failure to appear on the original charge of 5th degree theft. Lawrence was also charged with possession of a controlled substance--2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place shortly before 3 a.m. Lawrence is being held in the Union County Jail on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
Another traffic stop late Sunday evening led to the arrest of 34-year-old Skyler Lee McIntosh of Creston for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance--1st offense, and driving while barred. McIntosh was arrested near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Osage Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. He's being held in the Union County Jail on $1,300 cash or surety bond.
Other arrests are listed with the Creston Police report published here: