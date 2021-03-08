(Creston) -- Two suspects were arrested in separate incidents in Creston over the weekend.
Creston Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Graham of Corning was arrested Friday at 602 West Montgomery Street for possession of a controlled substance and 5th degree criminal mischief. Graham was released from the Union County Jail on a promise to appear before the county magistrate.
Police also arrested 46-year-old Lois Buchanan of Osceola Sunday at 806 Laurel Avenue for 3rd degree theft. Buchanan was released from the Union County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.