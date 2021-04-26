(Creston) -- Creston Police had a busy weekend in terms of arrests.
One suspect was apprehended during a traffic stop late Saturday evening. Police say 45-year-old John Anthony Neely of Creston was arrested for driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to deliver. The arrest took place at the intersection of Livingston and West Lucas Streets shortly after 9:30 p.m. Neely is being held in the Union County Jail on $27,000 bond.
Another weekend arrest involved domestic and drug charges. Police say 32-year-old Kyle Warren Anderson of Creston was arrested late Saturday evening for domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell or manufacture, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon while intoxicated and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Anderson is in custody in the county jail on $25,000 bond.
Other arrests are listed with the Creston Police report published here: