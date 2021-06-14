(Creston) -- Three suspects face charges following a series of drug arrests in Creston over the weekend.
Creston Police apprehended two of the suspects at the intersection of New York Avenue and Lucas Streets late Friday evening. Police say 24-year-old Jose Matilde Estrada of Des Moines was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Estrada was released from the Union County Jail after posting $1,300 bond. Also arrested was 31-year-old Stevie Rhae Beal of Des Moines for possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, 2nd offense, and possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 2nd offense. She was released from the Adams County Jail after posting $3,300 bond.
In addition, 31-year-old Chelsey Rae Kile of Creston was arrested at her residence on three Union County warrants for failure to serve time on the original charge of 5th degree theft, nine counts of violating a protection order, plus a controlled substance violation, driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense. Kile is being held in the Adams County Jail.