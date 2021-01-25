(Creston) -- A Creston man faces drug charges following a weekend bust.
Creston Police say 19-year-old Jessie Lynne Martin was arrested at 1016 Crest Drive late Saturday afternoon for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Martin was released from the Union County Jail after posting $1,300 bond.
In an unrelated note, Police also arrested 26-year-old Matthew Michael Hamm at his residence Sunday evening for domestic assault--simple, and interference with official acts. Hamm is in the Union County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Other arrests are listed with the Creston Police report published here: