(Creston) -- Creston school officials are getting the word out--and attempting to ease sticker shock--on a proposed facilities initiative.
Members of a district facilities advisory committee unveiled a proposal totaling more than $36 million at a recent Creston School Board meeting. Among other things, the initiative proposes an early childhood center expansion to the district's existing elementary/middle school building, and a performing arts and athletic complex addition at Creston High School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Creston School Superintendent Deron Stender says facilities improvements were studied even before his arrival from the Clarinda School District in July, 2019.
"We've been looking at a long-term facilities plan," said Stender, "identifying some of the projects that meet the needs of the education services of our services, the expectations of our community. So, this has involved two separate distinct community task forces that have worked with the school board to address the plans, to look at the issues we have identified, and to make a recommendation."
Stender says the early childhood expansion would consolidate grades pre-K-through 6 into one facility, meaning a cost savings to the district. Currently, preschool and kindergarten classes are located in a separate building.
"That's something that this committee struggled with," he said. "They said, 'what's it cost to repair this building, and also what duplicated costs do we have, and what can we save if we were centrally located in one building as a pre-K through 6th grade, and 7th through 12th grade as different models?" Roughly, there's just about $250,000--a quarter of a million dollars--that is saved every year by being housed in one building."
Seventh through 12th grade students would then be shifted to the high school building. Of the $36.3 million, $22.5 million would be covered through a bond issue referendum requiring 60% of the vote. Another $11.4 million would come from Secure an Advanced Vision through Education or SAVE dollars requiring the passage of a revenue purpose statement. Sales tax cash totaling $2.4 million would cover the remaining costs. Stender, however, says no tax increase would be involved.
"Our goal is not to increase the amount of taxes that we levy to our taxpayers," said Stender. "We have two debt services that are going to be paid off in the next two years--the first one in June of '22, and then the next one is in June of '23. So, our plan is to ask our partners is to continue the tax levy where it's at, and to allow the district to do those large projects."
Stender says the projects are not set in stone, and await final board action.
"The ink is not dried on anything," the superintendent said. "These are all concepts based on information that the committee has received. I would say over the past two-or-three years of my time there, I've been communicating on a monthly basis with our partners and our community that this has been coming, and this is in the works."
Pending board approval, Stender says a special election could take place as early as March, 2022. More information regarding the facilities plan is available from the Creston School District's website. You can hear the full interview with Deron Stender here: