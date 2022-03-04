(Creston) -- Creston school officials are taking the results of a special referendum in stride.
Earlier this week, voters in the Creston School District went to the polls to decide two questions aimed at upgrading the district's facilities. Question one, which entailed a $24.9 million bond issue for additions and renovations to the district's elementary and high school facilities, failed to receive the necessary 60% supermajority in Tuesday's special election. However, voters approved the second question--a revenue purpose statement, allowing the district to borrow against future SAVE revenue to support education and facilities for a 25-year period. Despite the bond issue's rejection, Creston School Superintendent Deron Stender tells KMA News he was pleased with the voter turnout, and with the support expressed in the community's schools.
"It was a very reflective situation where they voted in support of our schools and our community," said Stender. "It's very difficult anytime you have to meet the threshold of a supermajority. We were about four percent off from achieving that, which is about 50 votes or less than that. If we would have flipped 15 no votes, or had another 75 yes votes that came out, it would have passed."
Stender says residents were bombarded with information, and may have been confused with the revenue purpose statement appearing on the same ballot as the bond issue. He also believes inflation--including increased gas prices--played a role in the bond issue's defeat. While saying the board will review the results, the superintendent expects another attempt to pass the bond issue later this fall.
"It was so close--we feel confident that we do have support of our community," he said. "They care about children, they care about our staff, and they care about our schools and what happens. We think that another run at it in November would be a great opportunity. Again, that's a decision the board has to make."
Stender, however, warns the bond issue may cost more the second time around.
"We know this was kind of our golden opportunity to get it done, with interest rates being low and prices being where they are," said Stender. "Inflation's going to kick in, interest rates are going to go up. So, the board's been committed on we're not changing the plan. I don't think people had a problem with the plan, as much as they did with just not really knowing what was happening at this time, because it came up pretty quick for some people."
If approved, the bond issue would have funded construction of an early childhood addition to the elementary school, and new performing arts and athletic facilities at the high school.