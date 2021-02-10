(Creston) -- Two suspects face theft charges following separate arrests in Creston Tuesday.
Creston Police say 37-year-old Amanda Jones (Speed) was arrested Tuesday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a warrant for 3rd degree theft. The suspect was released from the Union County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.
Police also arrested 26-year-old Samantha DeLong of Creston at the law enforcement center on a warrant for 4th degree theft. She was released from custody after posting $1,000 bond.