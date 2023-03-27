(Creston) -- A suspect is in custody on an assault charge following their arrest in Creston Sunday afternoon.
The Creston Police Department says 26-year-old Megan Elizabeth Banda of Creston was arrested just before 4 p.m. for domestic abuse assault -- strangulation. Authorities say the arrest occurred at the Creston-Union County Law Enforcement Center.
Banda was taken to the Union County Jail and later transferred to the Adams County Jail where she is being held on no bond until seen by a magistrate.