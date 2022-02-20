(Corning) — A Creston woman was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop Sunday morning in Adams County.
The Adams county Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a stop just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 34 and Mulberry Avenue east of Corning. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 42-year-old Crystal Mack on charges of driving under suspension, failure to have ignition interlock device, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mack was taken to the Adams County Jail on just under $2,100 bond.