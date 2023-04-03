(Creston) -- A supsect was booked on a warrant in Creston over the weekend.
The Creston Police Department says 40-year-old Heather Marie Davis of Creston was arrested shortly after 5:05 p.m. Sunday on a Union County warrant for 12 counts of dominion or control of a firearm or weapon by a felon, five counts of a controlled substance violation, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Authorities say the arrest occurred at 1105 Patt Street.
Davis was taken to the Union County Jail and later transferred to the Adams County Jail and held on $90,000 cash or surety bond.