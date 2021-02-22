(Creston) -- A Creston woman faces charges following a drug-related arrest over the weekend.
Creston Police say 55-year-old Lillian Ray was arrested Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Sumner and Sheldon Avenues for possession of a controlled substance--1st offense, and was cited for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to obey a traffic device. Officers arrested Ray with the assistance of K-9 officer Baxo. Ray was released from the Union County Jail on $1,000 bond. The case is currently under investigation and additional charges are pending.