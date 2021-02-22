Creston Police

(Creston) -- A Creston woman faces charges following a drug-related arrest over the weekend.

Creston Police say 55-year-old Lillian Ray was arrested Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Sumner and Sheldon Avenues for possession of a controlled substance--1st offense, and was cited for failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to obey a traffic device. Officers arrested Ray with the assistance of K-9 officer Baxo. Ray was released from the Union County Jail on $1,000 bond. The case is currently under investigation and additional charges are pending.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.