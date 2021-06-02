(Creston) -- A suspect faces theft charges in Creston.
Creston Police say 39-year-old Amanda Marie Nelson was arrested Tuesday morning at her residence for 3rd degree theft. Nelson was released from the Adams County Jail on her own recognizance.
(Creston) -- A suspect faces theft charges in Creston.
Creston Police say 39-year-old Amanda Marie Nelson was arrested Tuesday morning at her residence for 3rd degree theft. Nelson was released from the Adams County Jail on her own recognizance.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.