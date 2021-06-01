(Creston) -- Creston Police reported at least one major arrest over the holiday weekend.
Police say 29-year-old Amanda Marie Steinbach of Creston was arrested at her residence late Friday afternoon for driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance--1st offense. Steinbach was also arrested on a Union County warrant fro failure to serve a jail sentence on the original charges of 2N.D. degree burglary, which was amended to accessory after the fact and probation violation.
Steinbach is being held in the Union County Jail on $3,000 for the driving and drug charges, and without bond on the county warrant until she serves the remainder of her sentence.