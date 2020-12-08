(Creston) -- One person was killed in a fiery two-vehicle accident in Union County early Tuesday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says 18-year-old Alexis Rounds was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Highway 34 one mile west of Creston. Authorities say Rounds' 1998 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 34 at around 5:45 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle due to roadway conditions. The vehicle crossed over the center line and into the path of an eastbound 2009 Peterbilt semi driven by 64-year-old Gregory Powell of Diagonal. Both vehicles made contact, with Powell's semi overriding the Rounds vehicle. The vehicles came to rest against a guard rail, and were consumed by fire.
Powell was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.